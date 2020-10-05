GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is working with the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans to test all of the residents for COVID-19.

To date, three residents and six staff members at the veterans home have tested positive for the virus. All three residents are being cared for in the isolation unit, and the staff members are quarantining.

There are about 200 veterans living at the long-term care facility located at 3000 Monroe Ave. NE, which is operated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs. The state says it will test all of residents on Sunday, then all of the staff will be tested later in the week.

The Kent County Health Department has been conducting aggressive testing in long-term care facilities and people within the homeless population in order to track the virus and isolate cases.

The county currently reports 2,213 confirmed cases of the virus and 41 deaths.

Kent County also started to offer testing to all first responders this week. Dozens of first responders participated in a drive-by tribute at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on Wednesday to let isolated residents know that they are not forgotten.

The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has barred visitors because of the coronavirus.

