GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library would like to archive personal stories about COVID-19 for the use of future researchers.

“We usually think of our history as something in the past, but right now it’s clear that we’re living through a historic moment,” said Julie Tabberer, GRHSC manager, in a press release.

The submissions can include video, audio or photos and any West Michigan resident is welcomed to participate. Most of the questions are optional and participants can share whatever they are comfortable with. The stories will become a part of GRPL's permanent archival collections and will give scholars, historians and medical researchers a record to study in the future.

To submit a story or learn more visit the GRPL's website, or call the library at 616-988-5492.

