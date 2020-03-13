GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public is closing its doors to the public due to concerns with COVID-19.

The library said in statement that all locations will be closed starting Saturday, March 14 for the "foreseeable future."

Library staff will extend due dates and waive fines on material during this time. People can return items to outside book returns or keep books until the library reopens.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

Any information about further changes to library services will be posted at grpl.org

Kent District Library (KDL) has closed all locations as well. KDL plans to reopen on Monday, April 6.

There are 12 presumptive confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and at least 3 in Kent County, according to state health officials.

Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shutdown all K-12 schools and on Friday she put in place a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Here's a list of the businesses and community establishments closed to the public:

Kent County

