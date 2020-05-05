GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the extended stay at home order, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also said that customers are required to wear a face covering inside enclosed public spaces, including grocery stores.

For Alan Hartline, the owner of Kingma's Market in Grand Rapids, the new rule is going over well inside his store.

"It’s interesting how the customers have evolved in this environment from where we started," said Hartline. "At one point, it was odd seeing customers wearing masks, and now its more odd to see one without one."

Hartline said he has not had an issue with customers not wearing face coverings. He said that could be because the market is smaller and a more intimate shopping experience, but he's thankful for the Grand Rapids community's receptiveness.

"We invited the customers, the guests, in our house," said Hartline. "And we certainly want a positive experience in every element. In this environment, tensions can be high and we’re mindful of that."

Under the governor's order, Whitmer said there won't be a criminal charge for not wearing a mask but stores can refuse customers who aren't wearing them.

Grand Rapids Police also said they have not done anything different or special with their enforcement in regard to this executive order. They have not been called to do any extra patrol around stores, or monitor for mask wearing.

"Overall, since this whole thing began, the community of Grand Rapids has been very cooperative," said Sgt. Dan Adams, "very helpful to do what’s necessary to keep not only themselves and their loved ones safe, but the rest of the community as well."

Adams said they have not issued a single ticket or made a single arrest in violation to any governor's orders.

It was a much different story in Flint this week. A security guard was shot and killed inside a Family Dollar store. That was after the guard reportedly told a customer they must wear a mask inside the store.

"I send my condolences to the family of the security guard," said Whitmer Monday. "And I ask all Michiganders to do the right thing, keep their wits about them and take actions to protect themselves and others in this incredibly stressful time we’re all navigating together."

There is no security guard outside Kingma's enforcing the mask wearing rule. Instead, front end associates are making sure there is an adequate number of people inside the store to maintain social distancing.

However, if someone did walk in without a face mask, Hartline said the associate would respond in a respectful and calm manner.

"We would gently remind them of the ordinance that’s out there, and guide them in that respect," said Hartline, "We’re very blessed we haven’t had that yet where he had to guide a customer."

Meijer and other grocery chains have also asked customers to wear masks when entering their buildings.

