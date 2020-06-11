Grand Rapids Santa Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The parade was set to take place on November 21, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber announced the 2020 Santa Parade has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The parade committee says that due to the ongoing pandemic, the safety of the participants and spectators, and the event restrictions put in place by the State of Michigan, they made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

They encouraged the community to keep an eye out on social media and Facebook pages for alternative ways to come together this holiday season.

