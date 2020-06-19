City of Grand Rapids, DGRI installing social zones starting Friday

Grand Rapids' social zone project is completely funded by Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. and any local businesses can use the areas -- free of charge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — They're called "social zones" and starting Friday, June 19 -- they're going to be popping up all over Grand Rapids

The project is a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., and the goal is to help businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic to bounce back.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted restrictions on restaurants and bars, allowing them to reopen but only while operating at a limited capacity to be able to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For some places, opening at a limited capacity is not enough to keep up with operating costs. This is where the city's social zones will come into play.

There are four zones going up all over downtown: Monroe North, Bridge Street, Center City and Heartside.

In those areas, outside seating and gathering areas will be installed on the sidewalks and in the streets -- then nearby businesses will have access to them for their customers.

Social zones are not a new concept. Ohio has implemented similar districts in Cleveland and Toledo, and similar ideas include Beale Street in Memphis and Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, crews will begin installing the social zones, starting at Monroe North. There will be road closures in the area of Monroe and Pearl -- so drivers in that area will want to give themselves extra time to commute.

