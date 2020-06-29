Grand Rapids to Chicago Amtrak services return

The daily train service has been suspended since March 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amtrak's Grand Rapids to Chicago service line returns this week.

The Pere Marquette daily, round-trip train service will start back up this week. The service has been suspended since March 21, when the coronavirus pandemic first began.

According to a press release from Amtrak, the train will originate in Chicago on June 29 and both trains 370 & 371 will operate starting June 30. Business Class and café service will also be available.

Amtrak continues to take extra steps to keep train travel safe, including limiting bookings to less than half of capacity to maintain physical distancing onboard trains. Reservations are required for Amtrak trains on this route, excluding holders of Multi-Ride Tickets.

Amtrak is also taking steps to disinfect stations and trains, additional Amtrak measures deliver a New Standard of Travel by including the following:

Facial coverings: Amtrak is requiring that all customers in stations, on trains and Thruway Buses wear facial coverings.

Cashless service: Amtrak is temporarily accepting only cashless payments in stations and on trains.

Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at the busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high customer traffic areas such as waiting rooms, ticket offices, base/top of escalators, lounge entrances, etc. In addition, clear protective barriers have been installed at stations where there were no barriers.

Ticketing is now available on Amtrak.com, our mobile apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.