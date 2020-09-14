Grand Rapids Turkey Trot tradition to continue virtually this year

Registration for the 28th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is underway.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan’s biggest Thanksgiving morning tradition will continue this year, in a slightly different format.

Registration is now open for the 28th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot.

This year’s 5K run/walk will take place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current rules which prohibit the gathering of large crowds.

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit Kindergarten through 12th grade athletics in the Grand Rapids Public School district, helping to offset the need to “pay to play” so that all students have the chance to participate. In 2019, more than 4,000 people took part in the Turkey Trot, raising more than $110,000 to support GRPS extracurricular activities.

“The community support we receive every year is vital to our students and despite the challenges we currently face, it’s important for us to continue to provide opportunities to our students,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent. “While we would love to see everyone in downtown Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving morning, our number one priority is health and safety and we’re happy that we will still be able to ‘move our feet before we eat ’through the virtual format.”

For the seventh consecutive year, Blue Care Network of Michigan will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot.

Runners and walkers can sign up now at https://www.grps.org/athletics-turkeytrot. Once they do, they’ll be asked to run or walk their own 5K between November 19 and Thanksgiving Day November 26 and will have the opportunity to submit their time online. All registered participants will get a downloadable race bib and will receive a race packet in the mail which will include a t-shirt.

