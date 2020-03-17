GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is offering free lunch and dinner sack meals for kids up to 18 years old who are affected by the statewide school closure.

The sack meals will be available from March 18 to April 3 and will be available at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

The meals will be served "grab-and-go-style" in parking lots or open spaces on the property. The Y may open additional sites if needed or alter locations based on demand.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids partnered with Kids Food Basket to make the service possible.

“We are committed to supporting our community’s health and well-being during this time", said Nicole Hansen, District Executive Director of Youth Development & Community Engagement, YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

“To that end, we are partnering with Kids Food Basket to continue food distribution to those children and families in our community who need our support," Hansen said.

Parents will be able to pick up sack meals for all children in the household.

