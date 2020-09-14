Grand Valley State reports biggest COVID-19 school outbreak in the state

The state is reporting outbreaks at schools, colleges and universities in Michigan. Monday's data shows GVSU has the highest number of cases.

Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is publicly reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at schools, college and universities.

According to this data, most of the outbreaks are coming from higher education institutions with Grand Valley State University reporting the highest number of cases.

The Allendale-based university has been reporting the total number of active cases on its website. This shows there are 419 cases between staff, on-campus and off-campus students. The second largest school-related outbreak is at Central Michigan University where there are 271 students who have tested positive.

Michigan State University, the largest college in the state, reports 203 cases. Ingham County ordered a two-week quarantine for 23 Greek houses and seven rental properties near the school that were exposed to COVID-19. The University of Michigan reports 77 active cases.

On Sept. 10, the GVSU Virus Action Team posted an update on the surge in cases since classes started on Aug. 31.

"It has been reported that Grand Valley has the highest number of COVID cases among Michigan’s public universities. This is because we count the known condition of all our students, while many other colleges count only the students living on campus," said Greg Sanial, vice president for Finance and Administration and interim director of the Virus Action Team . "If we reported only our on-campus numbers, we would have one of the lowest numbers of reported cases."

An outbreak is defined as a two or more cases who may have shared exposure on the school's campus.

