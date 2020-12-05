Grandville's annual Fourth of July celebration canceled due to COVID-19

The decision to cancel the celebration was made after determining it was in the best interest of public health.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The City of Grandville announced the cancellation of the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday. The celebration was scheduled for June 27 through July 4 and was going to mark 51 years of the celebration.

For the last 50 years, Grandville has hosted a Fourth of July celebration that includes a parade, a 5k race, live music, food and craft vendors and fireworks. This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic created obstacles in planning.

The City of Grandville and the Grandville Parks and Recreation Board made the joint decision to cancel the celebration after determining it was in the best interest of public health.

“Factors influencing the decision include the on-going spread of COVID-19 infection in West Michigan, current Executive Orders with assembly restrictions and social distancing requirements that appear likely to continue into the summer, even if a phased reopening begins soon, and contractional and event planning obligations,” read the City of Grandville’s announcement.

While the cancellation is disappointing, the City Council and Event Committee are expecting to have the biggest and best celebration yet in 2021.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: