Grandville middle, high school students going fully remote

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public School is shifting all middle and high school students to 100% virtual learning as the positivity rates and COVID-19 cases increase in the region.

According to a letter sent out to parents on Thursday, Nov. 12, the positivity rates in the county and surrounding areas are at a record high of 13.4%. The district said it was having staffing and transportation challenges due to the number of people either in isolation or quarantine.

Starting Friday, Nov. 13 the district is asking all middle and high school students to stay home and participate in asynchronous (not live) remote learning through Google Classrooms. Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, all students will participate in a remote learning experience that encompasses their current classes.

The district anticipates that students will operate within the new model until at least Monday, Nov. 30.

Grandville joins a long list of West Michigan districts transition back to virtual learning, including Grant Public Schools, Kelloggsville Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, and North Muskegon Public Schools. Kenowa Hills Public Schools recently sent a letter home to parents asking families to consider switching back to remote learning, but has yet to close it campuses.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the total number of cases has surpassed 229,000. More than 7,700 people have died from COVID-19.

