Grandville Public Schools staff member tested positive for COVID-19

The person who tested positive works at Grand View Elementary.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A staff member at Grandville Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive works at Grand View Elementary.

According to an email sent to parents, the staff member was only at school for Monday’s half-day and the parents of the students that the staff member worked with have been contacted. Children who were in close contact with the person will be contacted by the Kent County Health Department.

Superintendent Roger Bearup wrote in the email to parents that all measures have been taken to protect students and staff, including thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school building.

He asked parents to monitor for symptoms related to COVID-19 and to contact your medical provider if symptoms occur.

Due to HIPAA laws the name of the person who tested positive was not released.

Grandville Public Schools started Monday, Aug. 24. Students had the option for remote or in-person classes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.