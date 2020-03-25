GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is helping local health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating medical and personal protective equipment.

The college has donated more than 70,000 pieces of supplies. Nursing faculty members are also volunteering at Spectrum Health and other local healthcare facilities while the college is closed.

The GRCC president said being relevant and responsive means working together with the community in times of need.

"Spectrum Health is a close neighbor and a partner. When our partners say, ‘we need help,’ we will be there to step up. I’m proud to see our GRCC faculty and staff mobilize to assist our all of our community during these unprecedented challenges," said Bill Pink.

Dr. Michael Vargo, the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, said faculty and staff in programs across the campus immediately stepped up to meet the needs of healthcare systems.

“We want to do everything in our power to support the good work of these outstanding members of our community," said Vargo.

