GRCC, Ferris partner to test student-athletes for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College announced Friday that it will be conducting weekly COVID-19 testing on its basketball players through a partnership with Ferris State University.

Interim Athletic Director David Selmon said the testing exceeds safety protocols prescribed by the National Junior College Athletic Association and the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.

The testing is made possibly through GRCC's partnership with the Ferris College of Pharmacy. Students, coaches and training staff participating in contact sports will receive weekly antigen tests, with results available in about 15 minutes. The tests are administered by Ferris faculty and students, and are planned to continue through the end of the season.

“We’ve adopted several protocols to keep our student-athletes as safe as possible during the pandemic,” Selmon said. “This is an additional step, but we think it is an important one for teams competing in contact sports. Ferris has been an excellent partner for GRCC over the years, and we appreciate being able to work together on this testing.”

GRCC Athletics is closely following safety guidelines from the NJCAA and MCCAA, including requiring face coverings, social distancing where possible and prohibiting spectators from the arena during games. That’s in addition to GRCC policies, which include daily health screenings and frequent deep cleanings.

“This is another signal that our leadership is keeping the safety of our students first in mind,” Women’s coach David Glazier said. “Our students can safely engage in athletics, and we appreciate these extra steps are being taken. It definitely keeps us moving.”

All GRCC basketball and volleyball homes games are being live streamed and archived at MichiganSportsRadio.com. Additional information about the basketball teams is available at grccraiders.com.

