GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College student tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Saturday. The result was confirmed by the Kent County Health Department.

The college has worked with the health department to determine the next steps, but KCHD determined the risk to GRCC is low.

The student reported showing symptoms on March 17 and was tested on March 19. GRCC learned about the student's condition and the positive result late Friday night, March 20.

RELATED: More West Michigan counties reporting coronavirus cases; Kent County total reaches 21

“Our first thoughts are with this student as they continue to recover,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “As a campus community, we will continue to take proactive steps to limit the spread of coronavirus. The safety and wellness of all of our students and employees continues to be our top priority as we face this crisis together.”

The student is in isolation and the health department has worked with the student to figure out who their close contacts are. KCHD has determined the student has very few close contacts who have been asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

RELATED: Here is a list of Michigan colleges, universities transitioning to online classes amid COVID-19 outbreak

GRCC announced on March 11 that they would be suspending in person classes. Online instruction started on March 16.

As of Saturday, Kent County reported a total of 21 positive cases of coronavirus.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.