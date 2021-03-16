Group to work on phased in approach to in-person office work, order to be extended

MIOSHA's order on workplace safety that includes a requirement that keeps workers

A series of rules implemented by state officials to prevent COVID-19 spread in the workplace are expected to be extended before they expire in mid-April.

Among the emergency rules issued by Michigan's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) in October includes a prohibition on in-person work for staff who can 'feasibly' work from home.

"Our expectation is we will be extending these rules because we still have COVID, and we have to mitigate the spread of COVID in the workplace to protect employees and create those safe work environments," said Sean Egan, director of COVID workplace safety, during a Q&A event Tuesday.

Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked MIOSHA to create a workgroup to make recommendations that will be used both by MIOSHA and the state health department on in-person work policies.

Egan along with more than a dozen other health leaders, business owners, union leaders and others make up the Return-to-Office workgroup, which will first meet on Thursday.

The group will put out recommendations over the next four to six weeks, Egan said.

While vaccination progress is being made, he said the risk is still high in congregate work settings.

Over the last six months, there have been 275 outbreaks reported in the offices, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data.

"It's been a consistent spot that we really want to make sure that we pay attention to when we're talking about the mitigation strategies, protocols and otherwise," Egan said.

While the MIOSHA rules are expected to extend another six months, Egan said he expects a phased in approach will be possible under the current rules.

"I think it's important to recognize that employees have been struggling through this crisis, as well, and we want to make sure that we understand and hear about childcare issues, school issues transportation issues, pay leave or flexible leave issues and make sure that's part of the discussion as we start to move forward," Egan said.

Earlier this month, a group of business group leaders launched the Reopen Michigan Safely Campaign "calling on Governor Whitmer to #EndTheOfficeBan," a website for the campaign led by the Michigan Chamber of Commerce reads.

Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber, which is one of seven local chambers involved, said it's "past time" after a year of office staff working remotely.

"It's time to get some clarity and get a date. The current order ends in April, and we do not want to see it extended for a long period of time," Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said remote work has a ripple effect.

"Our small retailers, our restaurants, some of the lifestyle businesses are tremendously impacted by the lack of workers in our downtown," he said.

