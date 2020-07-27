GRPS to reveal back-to-school plan Monday

The district is hosting a virtual press conference to announce their plans for returning to school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools will reveal its "Returning to Learning" plan on Monday, July 27.

The district is hosting a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Details on how to listen in on that meeting will be below. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will also stream it live to our Facebook and website.

In a letter to parents and community members, Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said that district was working in accordance with Executive Order 2020-142 to develop the three required return to school plans: in-person, virtual, and a hybrid of the two.

The plans would be based on the requirements included in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Return to School Roadmap. Topics like face coverings, masks, frequent hand sanitizing and cleaning, internet access, and safe transportation are all factored in.

Roby said in the letter that there has been no final decision yet on which of the three plans will be implement on the first day of school Tuesday, August 25.

If revealed today that students will return to school in-person, GRPS will be offering a 100% virtual option for families who may not be comfortable with in-school instruction.

