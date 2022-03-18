School officials: Masks no longer required on GRPS school buses

The mask mandate still applies to students taking public transportation to school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) officials announced Friday that masks will no longer be required for students riding GRPS school buses.

The announcement came in a letter to parents from Superintendent of Schools Leadriane Roby.

The lifted mask mandate only applies to students riding school-owned buses. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the mask mandate on public transportation until April 18, meaning any students riding The Rapid to school will still be required to wear masks.

The lifted mandate comes after the CDC updated its guidance for school buses. GRPS says that while masks are not required, they are strongly recommended.

If you have questions or would like more information from GRPS, the district is asking community members to contact them at communications@grps.org or 616-819-2149.

