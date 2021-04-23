GRPS delays expansion of in-person learning for the rest of the school year

This means that the current hybrid in-person schedule for high school students will stay in place until the start of the next school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High case counts of COVID-19 is the reason Grand Rapids Public Schools stated for the final decision to delay an expansion of in-person learning for high school students until the end of the school year.

"Based on the data and guidance from the Kent County Health Department, we will not be expanding hybrid in-person [learning] for students in grades 9 through 12," GRPS said in a letter to parents Friday.

This means that the current hybrid in-person schedule for those students will stay in place until the start of the next school year.

The district said due to the number of students in those grades it is unable to maintain the 6 feet social distance recommendation if all students were to return. The Kent County Health Department has not approved a new 3-feet social distancing recommendation.

"While we know this decision may be frustrating for some, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have clearly and consistently shared that our decisions would be based on the science, data, and guidance from the Kent County Health Department, GRPS said in the letter.

The school system does offer resources to people who have questions about COVID-19 at www.GRPS.org/coronavirus.

