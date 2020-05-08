GRPS hosting virtual meeting to further discuss distance learning plan

Superintendent Leadriane Roby will outline specific details on how distance learning will work for the upcoming school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Class for Grand Rapids students starts in just three weeks and instruction will be entirely online for the first nine weeks of the year.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ronald Gorman are hosting a districtwide virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening to share more details of the district's distance learning plan.

The meeting will give parents, staff, and students the chance to ask questions and make comments following a presentation.

It's happening on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The link for the meeting will be shared to the GRPS website and it will also be live-streamed on the GRPS YouTube at live.grps.org. More details can be found here.

