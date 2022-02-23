GRPS drops mask mandate inside school buildings

Masks will, however, still be required on school buses and public transportation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools, in accordance with the Kent County Health Department and the MDHHS, has announced its decision to lift its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors in schools and district buildings.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, masks are strongly recommended, but not required.

The decision comes as the MDHHS announced the state is officially in the post surge "recovery stage." The district has also seen its lowest case counts of the school year so far.

Masks will, however, still be required on school buses and public transportation. In addition, GRPS announced they will follow Michigan Public Health Code on quarantine times which is a 5 day isolation. On day 6, the individual can return to school and will be encouraged to wear a mask on day 6 through 10.

Staff and families will continue to be required to report when there is a positive COVID-19 test. However, household close contacts are no longer required to quarantine.

The district says they will continue to monitor data and stay in contact with local health departments to further add or drop COVID-19 mitigation measures.

