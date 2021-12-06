GRPS extends mask mandate through end of school year

GRPS says the mask mandate will be reevaluated if Kent County's COVID-19 risk level moves into the "low risk" level.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has extended the mask mandate through the end of the school year for pre-K through 12th grade. This applies to all students, staff and visitors.

The announcement came Monday night and cited data and guidance from the Kent County Health Department as contributing to the decision. With a positivity rate of 23.1%, Kent County is listed in the "highest risk" level for COVID-19.

GRPS says the mask mandate will be reevaluated if the county's risk level moves into the "low risk" level.

GRPS officials reminded parents in the update that vaccines for those ages 5 and up are available.

