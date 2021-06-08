GRPS partners with Kent County Health Dept. to offer routine vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of the first day of school, Grand Rapids Public Schools has partnered with the Kent County Health Department to offer routine vaccines as well as COVID-19 shots for older students.
Michigan has vaccine requirements for day care, pre-school and students in grades K-12. These include Polio, Measles, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, and Chickenpox shots.
Parents can take their students to one of the two vaccine clinics on Aug. 26 or Sept. 9 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Appointments are preferred, but organizers said walk-ins can be worked in if time allows.
Parents are asked to mention you are a GRPS parent when making an appointment, and be sure to wear a mask during the appointment.
There are three locations to choose from:
Fuller Clinic
- 700 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Sheldon Clinic
- 121 Franklin SE, Ste. 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
South Clinic
- 4700 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but insurance will need to be billed for the other shots.
