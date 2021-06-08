GRPS partners with Kent County Health Dept. to offer routine vaccines

Health officials are available to give routine child and adolescent vaccines at three locations ahead of the start of the school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of the first day of school, Grand Rapids Public Schools has partnered with the Kent County Health Department to offer routine vaccines as well as COVID-19 shots for older students.

Michigan has vaccine requirements for day care, pre-school and students in grades K-12. These include Polio, Measles, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, and Chickenpox shots.

Parents can take their students to one of the two vaccine clinics on Aug. 26 or Sept. 9 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but organizers said walk-ins can be worked in if time allows.

Parents are asked to mention you are a GRPS parent when making an appointment, and be sure to wear a mask during the appointment.

There are three locations to choose from:

Fuller Clinic

700 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Sheldon Clinic

121 Franklin SE, Ste. 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

South Clinic

4700 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Grand Rapids Public Schools' Student Routine Vaccine Clinic Dates (FREE). --- GRPS Student Grind Vaccination Clinic... Posted by Grand Rapids Public Schools on Friday, August 13, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but insurance will need to be billed for the other shots.

