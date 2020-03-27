GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Guiding Light says it will vacate its facility on South Division Avenue so that the building can become an isolation center for homeless individuals in the Heartside neighborhood who might contract COVID-19.

Guiding Light said it would voluntarily loan the building to Kent County. It will be vacated on Saturday, March 28 until further notice.

If someone who is homeless comes down with the coronavirus, he or she can be taken care of there with proper medical equipment and personnel, according to a press release from Guiding Light.

The building has two dozen private rooms, a bunk area and large chapel area to accommodate at least 60 individuals. There are also six bathrooms, a full-service kitchen and parking for 20.

“The population in our densely populated Heartside district is at high risk for exposure to COVID-19,” Guiding Light Executive Director Stuart P. Ray said in the press release. “This highly mobile population does not have access to basic sanitation nor the ability to practice physical distancing. In addition, many are also dealing with substance or mental health issues and compromised immune systems.”

“We have been able to quickly move our programming off-site and will turn the building over to the county rent-free to be used as an isolation center," Ray continued.

“The enormity of the public health crisis created by COVID-19 is staggering,” said Adam London, administrative health officer at the Kent County Health Department. “The Kent County Health Department would not be equipped to address such a crisis if it weren’t for the community partners who have stepped up and offered help in amazing and creative ways.

London said Kent County hopes to have plans for opening the isolation center finalized next week.

Meanwhile, Guiding Light continues to keep its rescue, recovery and re-engagement programs running while ensuring employees and the men served remain safe and in good health. All the men in the Recovery program were moved to Guiding Light’s sober-living apartments, known as Iron House. Men in the Back to Work program without other accommodations were offered the option to be temporarily housed elsewhere.

Group and one-on-one support meetings have continued virtually with the help of video conference platforms to help the men stay connected while physical distancing.

“Although this outbreak is adding an extra roadblock on our clients’ paths to recovery and re-engagement, as well as extra expense on us, we know this is the right step to safeguard this population and our community,” Ray said. “We are all in this together, adapting to meet changing needs throughout this unprecedented time.”

