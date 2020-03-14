WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced Saturday that the casino will be closing for two weeks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Gun Lake Casino, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instituted a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people on Friday. The casino said in light of this directive, they will voluntarily be closing on Monday, March 16 at 3 a.m. until Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m.

All casino events are canceled during this period.

“Protecting the health and safety of our guests and team members is of utmost importance and our main priority. While there is no requirement to close, we believe in doing our part to prevent of the spread of the coronavirus,” said Sal Semola, president and CEO for Gun Lake Casino.

The casino has also scheduled a deep clean of the entire facility during the short-term closure.

During the temporary shut down, all Gun Lake Casino staff members will be fully compensated on a paid on-leave status.

All updates will be posted on the Gun Lake Casino website at: www.gunlakecasino.com.

