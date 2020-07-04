WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will allow the casino to protect the health and safety of their guests and employees, as well as the community.

“We have been working quickly to adapt to the growing coronavirus pandemic. It is important for us to remain in touch with our guests, team members, and our entire community, especially now during these uncertain time,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino.

Gun Lake Casino was the first casino in the state to provide full compensation and benefits for team members for one month during the short-term closure.

“We will be placing certain team member groups on a short-term furlough to navigate through the financial impact caused by the pandemic," Semola said.

The casino will continue to monitor the situation closely with the CDC and MDHHS.

All events including promotions, free play offers, and dining offers are postponed.

Gun Lake Casino will reopen as soon as it's safe to do so.

For updates about Gun Lake Casino's schedule to reopen, visit their website and follow them on social media.

