COVID spike causes GVSU to tighten policies at athletic events

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University has updated its attendance and spectator policies for the 2022 winter sports season following the recent surge in COVID-19.

The university says these policies go into effect immediately. They are as follows:

• Attendance at all indoor events will be limited to 75% of capacity per venue. To ensure ticket availability, fans are strongly encouraged to purchase all tickets in advance at www.gvsutickets.com.

• Spectators are encouraged to be vaccinated, must comply with mask requirements and sit at least 6 feet away from another group.

• All visitors to campus need to complete the Self-Assessment and present the assessment prior to entrance.

All policies will remain in effect until further notice, according to GVSU.

GVSU joins both Michigan State University and University of Michigan, who have updated their COVID-19 protocols for indoor athletics and arts events.

GVSU is also encouraging fans to stream the university's athletic events by clicking here.

The announcement to tighten policies comes as Michigan reports a record daily average of new COVID-19 cases, coming in at 20,346 cases. This is the highest daily average that Michigan has recorded since the start of the pandemic.

More information on coronavirus in Michigan can be found here.

