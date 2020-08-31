GVSU students return to class Monday

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Monday marks the first day of the fall semester for Grand Valley State University students.
Last week, first-year students moved into on-campus housing -- with precautions against the spread of COVID-19, including staggered move-in dates to allow for less people gathering all at once.
Students were also required to sign a pledge, adhering to the university and health guidelines. Violations of the guidelines would be referred to the Student Conduct Process, which would determine what -- if any -- sanctions would take place.
The university has released an updated plan and a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent large gatherings or parties -- whether on campus or at off-campus apartment complexes.
GVSU has partnered with Spectrum Health to operate COVID-19 call center for the university. The phone number is 833-734-0020.
Randomized testing of 1,500 students, faculty, and staff on campus will begin two weeks after the start of classes and continue throughout the semester.
Many in-person classes will transition to a virtual platform following the Thanksgiving holiday. Final exams will also be conducted remotely.
