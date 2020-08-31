x
GVSU students return to class Monday

Students moved onto campus last week, with precautions in place against the spread of COVID-19.
Freshman students continue to move into residence halls this week at Grand Valley.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Monday marks the first day of the fall semester for Grand Valley State University students. 

Last week, first-year students moved into on-campus housing -- with precautions against the spread of COVID-19, including staggered move-in dates to allow for less people gathering all at once. 

Students were also required to sign a pledge, adhering to the university and health guidelines. Violations of the guidelines would be referred to the Student Conduct Process, which would determine what -- if any -- sanctions would take place. 

The university has released an updated plan and a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent large gatherings or parties -- whether on campus or at off-campus apartment complexes. 

GVSU has partnered with Spectrum Health to operate COVID-19 call center for the university. The phone number is 833-734-0020. 

Randomized testing of 1,500 students, faculty, and staff on campus will begin two weeks after the start of classes and continue throughout the semester.

Many in-person classes will transition to a virtual platform following the Thanksgiving holiday. Final exams will also be conducted remotely.

