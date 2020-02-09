More than 100 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at GVSU

The university said nearly all the positive cases are students who life off-campus.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University confirmed Tuesday that more than 100 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were discovered through the university's testing program. GVSU has partnered with Spectrum Health to conduct more than 2,200 COVID-19 tests as students return to campus for the fall semester last week.

More than 10% of the student body was tested in the past week, the university's Virus Action Team said in a Tuesday update.

As of August 31, there were 123 positive COVID-19 cases. Nearly all the positive cases are students who live off-campus.

The university will conduct 5,000 more tests in the next two weeks.

Students returned to class on Monday, Aug. 31.

More information on testing can be found on the GVSU COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

