GVSU reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases since start of classes

Classes resumed on August 31.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University says it's on moderate alert after reporting nearly 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the campus community.

According to the university's data dashboard two staff members have tested positive for the virus, as well as 16 on-campus students.

There are 176 near-campus student cases, as of Friday, Sept. 4. GVSU classifies near campus students as those living within an mile or either the Allendale or Grand Rapids locations. The university reported 67 cases in other students, including students who live farther than a mile from campus or whose location was not determined.

Since Aug. 17 there has been a total of 271 cases within the GVSU community. GVSU students returned to class on Monday, Aug. 31.

Currently, less than 1 percent of the university has tested positive. There is an average of 32 new cases of the virus each day.

All students, faculty, and staff are expected to complete a daily COVID-19 risk self-assessment, including on weekends.

The university said it would continue testing of select campus populations, as well as randomized testing.

More information on testing can be found on the GVSU COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.