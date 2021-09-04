GVSU hosting vaccine clinic for students

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, will be distributed to students by invitation, not by a first-come, first-serve basis.

ALLENDALE, Mich — Grand Valley State University will soon be providing the COVID-19 vaccine to students.

The school announced Thursday that it will be receiving 1,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been approved for people 18 and older. Metro Health will lead distribution of the vaccine at a GVSU clinic on Friday, April 16 at the Fieldhouse Arena on the Allendale Campus.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, will be distributed to students by invitation, not by a first-come, first-serve basis.

The GVSU Vaccine Ethics Task Force developed guidelines for a vaccination priority schedule, guided by those with high-risk exposure. The vaccination priority schedule for students includes:

Dining student workers

Resident assistants

Laboratory student workers

In-person student workers

On-campus residents

Near campus and in-person students

Over the next several days, the university said students will receive an invitation from Metro Health via text and/or email to schedule a vaccination appointment.

In the announcement, GVSU said additional clinics for students are expected in the coming weeks.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.