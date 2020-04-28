ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University joined in the Light it Blue campaign, which honors health care workers for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Lubbers Stadium was illuminated in blue light and shared by GVSU Lakers on Twitter. "To our healthcare workers and others on the frontline, we honor you. It is your efforts that we will be able to come home soon," the tweet read.

The Light it Blue campaign has awashed major landmarks in blue to pay tribute to health care workers, including the Empire State Building, the Wrigley Building, Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios and more.

