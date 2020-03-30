GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A few students in an a capella group at Grand Valley State University sent a video message of hope to the community through song.

Members of Euphoria said they decided to be a part of GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella's effort to spread messages of positivity during unprecedented and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group got creative in their video, as they sang "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers.

A group member said it was difficult for students, especially seniors, when the semester was abruptly cut short. "Physical distance doesn't keep us from being connected," said Joe Vanarendonk. He said the Grand Valley community is one you can lean on.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.