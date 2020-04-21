ALLENDALE, Mich — Connie Dang, the director of GVSU's Office of Multicultural Affairs and special assistant for Inclusive Community Outreach was appointed to a COVID-19 task force to study racial disparities related to the virus by Gov. Whitmer.

Whitmer appointed a statewide task force to study and advise others about the causes and impact of racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths and illnesses.

Dang said the pandemic has exposed deep-seated racial inequalities that dis-proportionally hurt Blacks and other communities of color in Michigan.

According to state figures, 40% of African Americans have died from COVID-19 in Michigan and they represent 13.6% of state residents.

"Yes, we are in this together but the pain is not shared equally," Dang said.

Dang also said, "I look forward to being part of this important opportunity to develop and implement actions in ways that remove systemic barriers and close the disparity gap for communities of color."

Dang served two terms on the Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission, from 2009-2017, and remains an active alumna of the commission.

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities is chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

For more information about the Racial Disparities Task Force, visit the State of Michigan's website.

