'Stay in place' order issued for GVSU students as cases rise

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa County's health official has ordered a 'stay in place' order for all Grand Valley State University students living on or off campus in Allendale.

Per the order from Ottawa County Department of Public Health, students are to remain in their designated residence at all times for 14 days beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 17 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1. Students cannot return to their home address unless it's an emergency, the order states.

The university has seen over 600 cases in the student population since Aug. 23.

"Case rates per million have continued to rise, indicating disease spread among GVSU students and rates have exceeded maximum indicator thresholds for risk to the community. The majority of cases are among off-campus students and appear to be driven by congregate living and congregate gathering," a release from OCDPH read.

OCDPH also said GVSU cases include few contacts, and in some cases, those who test positive have refused to give contacts.

“Control of the COVID-19 pandemic is necessary to protect the health of Ottawa County communities,” said Lisa Stefanovsky, OCDPH public health officer. “Based on epidemiological data and the expertise of public health officials, the increased numbers of GVSU cases may adversely impact other communities, services and businesses in the county. This could include the Ottawa County Court system and K-12 education based on the state’s mandated thresholds for in-person interactions. GVSU has worked collaboratively with us in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and we truly appreciate their support as we work through this.”

GVSU officials held a press conference Wednesday regarding the university's response to COVID-19. Watch it here.

Staying in place requires students to not gather or socialize in groups, with the following list of exceptions:

Attend in-person classes, including labs and physical education classes with strict adherence to preventive measures.

Leave their room or residence to pick up food and other basic needs, go to medical appointments, pick up medication, attend religious practice activities or to obtain COVID-19 testing with strict adherence to preventive measures.

Attend work with the approval of the employer if the work is essential and cannot be done remotely with strict adherence to preventive measures.

Have clinical rotations, student teaching or other off-campus experiential learning assignments to continue only with approval from the college dean and disclosure to the organization of placement and renewed approval by that organization with strict adherence to preventive measures.

Leave their room or residence for purposes of physical activity in groups of no more than two with strict adherence to preventive measures.

Although strongly discouraged by OCPHD during the term of this order, if GVSU specifically authorizes students who are associated with intercollegiate varsity sports, they may attend practices provided a currently licensed physician is present during the entire process, actively supervises the team’s COVID-19 mitigation activities during the practice and has the final authority to suspend the practice if he or she believes COVID-19 mitigation practices require that result.

