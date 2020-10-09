Handling family conflict in a healthy way during the pandemic

Conflict can be healthy, and provides an opportunity for parents to model good communication and skills for resolving disagreements.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many families have experienced increased conflict during the pandemic, and this is normal under the circumstances.

It’s challenging to get everyone on the same page when there have been major changes, stress levels are high, and there seems to be conflicting information.

Team sports for fall have been up in the air, but now are being allowed here in Michigan.

This may be causing some families to revisit the topic, which can be challenging when not everyone has the same opinions.

Here are some ways families can navigate conflict around sports:

Parents should discuss the situation privately first

Discuss thoughts and feelings calmly and honestly

Acknowledge differences and empathize with other points of view

Find opportunities for compromise whenever possible

