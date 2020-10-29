Whitmer announces state funds for teachers, support staff impacted by COVID-19

On Tuesday, the governor announced two different grant programs for educators and support staff who worked through the school closure in April.

Two new grants announced this week will allow eligible teachers and support staff to receive hazard pay for their work during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed K-12 schools to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This grant program is meant for the teachers and staff who worked extra hours and incurred extra costs to ensure learning continued in the spring.

Eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and support staff up to $250. The state budget provides $53 million for eligible K-12 classroom teachers and $20 million for eligible support staff.

“Our teachers and support staff have made incredible sacrifices this year to ensure our kids can get a great education while Michigan fights the COVID-19 pandemic. They deserve all of the support we can give as we continue working around the clock to keep Michigan families safe,” said Governor Whitmer, in a Tuesday press release.

All full- and part-time teachers who taught in a K-12 school prior to the suspension of the in-person school year are eligible. To receive up to $500, teachers must have performed 75% of their standard instruction in the classroom prior to the shutdown.

For support staff, all full- or part-time paraprofessionals, aides or non instructional staff who work in a public school, are eligible.

Checks are expected to be sent out in February 2021. Click here for more information on the grants.

