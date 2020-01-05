GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Zeeland has temporarily changed its tagline to "Heal the Zeel" in order to offer encouragement and motivation to residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"Heal the Zeel" offers just as much enthusiasm as "Feel the Zeel", but offers more sensitivity during this time.

“There is a lot happening right now that we cannot control, but we do have control over how we respond and how we come together as a community," said explained City Marketing Director, Abby DeRoo. "It is our hope that when Zeelanders reflect back on this time, although there will be some hard memories around loss, we are hopeful that there will be good memories as well; warm thoughts about how it felt to be part of the Zeeland community during this season.”

Here are some of many ways that the City of Zeeland have been doing to "Heal the Zeel":

Local business have placed large Z! heart decals on their windows. A video of the installations can be found here. Due to popular demand, the decals are now available for residents to buy outside of the Zeeland Record.

Zeeland Police officers have handing out kickballs with the message "Zeeland will bounce back" to local children.

The city has created digital backgrounds that can be used on videoconferencing software. Backgrounds include: every Zeeland school building, city parks, the downtown streetscape, and the Howard Miller Library. The backgrounds can be downloaded from the City's website or Facebook page. The city also has a "Heal the Zeel" Facebook profile picture frame.

The city has starting leaving encouraging "Heal the Zeel" chalk messages on sidewalks and walking routes.

The City has a list of open businesses available for residents on their website.

Residents can also print off "Heal the Zeel" coloring pages and hang them in their windows by downloading the pages from the city's website.

For more information about the current "Heal the Zeel" events, visit the city's website.

