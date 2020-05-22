Health Care Hops: Holland brewery launches IPA honoring frontline workers

Part of the proceeds will go to three Michigan hospitals.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Lakeshore brewery is giving back to health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a craft beer in their name.

Big Lake Brewing, located on W 7th Street in Holland, recently launched its "Healthcare Heroes" tribute beer. The hazy IPA is expected to hit shelves in Michigan Friday, May 22.

"This was one of the ways we felt we could help," said Keith Henry, director of sales at Big Lake. "We don't have the ability to make hand sanitizer here because we're not a distillery, but we can do it with our beers and labels."

Part of the proceeds for the beer will go to three Michigan hospitals: Holland Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

"It's great to have the support of the community no matter who they are," said Rob Schwartz, Vice President of Quality, IT, HIM, and Risk at Holland Hospital. "We're thrilled that anybody wants to help us and can help us."

Big Lake will brew Healthcare Heroes through July at least, Henry said. The company, along with distributor Imperial Beverage, plans to extend donations to more hospitals.

The IPA is one the brewery's three tribute beers, including "We're In This Together," and "Farmer Strong."

There is already a high demand for the new IPA, Henry said.

"We're thankful that we're able to do something and help them out and honored that people enjoy our liquid," he said.

