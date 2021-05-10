Health department helps Kent County high schools navigate graduation plans

"We've been going over their plans and giving them any kind of tips or advice or guidance that we can to help make the graduations as safe as possible."

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With graduation nearing, the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is working with school districts to help plan for graduation ceremonies that follow COVID-19 precautions.

Unlike in 2020, most schools in the county are planning to hold in-person ceremonies this year, says Joann Hoganson with KCHD.

"They're planning whenever possible to have in person with very limited number of guests," Hoganson said.

Under the updated Masks and Gatherings Order, graduation ceremonies (like other indoor and outdoor gatherings) must follow capacity guidance, including a limit of 20% capacity at outdoor venues.

"For most schools, that is going to require that they limit the number of guests between the number of graduates, and then other people in attendance," said Hoganson, who is the community wellness division director.

Hoganson said some districts are hosting hybrid ceremonies where two family members can attend in person while others watch virtually. For larger schools, some are opting for drive thru ceremonies.

"We've been going over their plans and giving them any kind of tips or advice or guidance that we can to help make the graduations as safe as possible," Hoganson said.

Rockford High School's graduation ceremony plan is still being decided.

Superintendent Michael Shibler said he expects to have a decision made in the coming days on whether it will be a drive thru ceremony or in person.

With over 630 seniors, Shibler said an in-person graduation would require multiple ceremonies and limited guests as capacity limits would mean only 1,000 people could be present.

"We would have at least two if not three graduations out on the athletic field," Shibler said.

A drive thru ceremony allows grads to bring more guests, Shibler said.

"So, it can be done I think in a more inclusive way through the drive thru."

Hoganson said things like masks, vaccinations, cohorting (in groups of six or less) and distancing will help prevent spread at in-person ceremonies.

"What we're trying to do is minimize the risk as much as possible, while still helping our seniors that we value so much to be able to have the celebration of their graduation that they deserve," Hoganson said.

Capacity guidelines

For entertainment or recreational facilities, which school facilities, the combination of students, faculty, staff and guests cannot exceed 50% of the capacity limit up to 300 people indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

For stadiums or arenas, the limit is based on available seats:

Indoors (5,000+ fixed seats): 375 guests

Indoors (10,000+ fixed seats): 750 guests

Outdoor (5,000+ fixed seats): up to 1,000 guests

Outdoor (10,000+ fixed seats): 1,500 spectators

For outdoor events that follow an infection control plan, the venue can hold 20% of its capacity.

MDHHS has also recommended that schools test unvaccinated people who are attending a graduation 24 hours ahead of the event.

