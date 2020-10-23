Health department issues final cease and desist order to Hudsonville school not following COVID-19 protocols

Libertas Christian School in Hudonsville is not requiring masks or engaging in social distancing, according to the health department.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) has issued a final cease-and-desist order to a school in Hudsonville, where there is an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and state-mandated safety protocols are allegedly not being followed.

According to a press release from OCDPH, the cease-and-desist order was issued Thursday, Oct. 22. The health department said it made numerous attempts over the last several weeks to partner with the school and contain the spread of the virus.

However, OCDPH said it was legally obligated to take action due to the school's "willful failure to provide information about the people who may have been exposed to COVID-19." The school is allegedly not requiring students and staff to adhere to the health and safety mandates issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including quarantining.

"It is my responsibility-- in my capacity as a public health official -- to help people in our community remain as safe as possible during a pandemic using the best information we currently have available about our common opponent the novel coronavirus,” OCDPH Deputy Health Administrator Marcia Mansaray said in the press release Friday.

OCDPH Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky said the health department is working with all schools and business to provide accurate COVID-19 information and slow the spread of the virus.

“In addition to our diligent disease investigation process, we had numerous fearful individuals reach out to us concerned about health and safety in an environment that was not working to protect them," Stefanovsky continued. "We hear those voices and take seriously our duty to protect our community."

The OCDPH is not able to provide any further details, at this time, due to pending litigations. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is reaching out to Libertas Christian School for further comment.

