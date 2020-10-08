Retired cops being tapped to investigate COVID-19 public health complaints

The Kent County Health Department says it has received hundreds of complaints of executive order violations ranging from large gatherings to mask violations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is looking to hire retired police officers to investigate complaints of businesses or individuals suspected of breaking executive orders tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the plan, retired law enforcement officers would investigate COVID-19 public health complaints and “submit a concise report of the facts and activities of the incident to the health department.’’

Health Department Director Adam London said his office has gotten hundreds of complaints about businesses or individuals suspected of not adhering to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.

“We have linked many positive cases to violations of these Orders (i.e. large gatherings, mask violations, etc.),’’ London wrote in an Aug. 7 letter outlining his department’s public health complaint process. “We also do not have the capacity to investigate the validity of these complaints.’’

For that reason, the health department has decided to hire five to 10 retired law enforcement officers who can investigate the complaints and submit reports to the health department, London wrote.

Health Department spokesman Steve Kelso said while hiring retired law enforcement officers is new, the department’s enforcement policy has not changed.

“Public health inspectors have been doing limited enforcement like this since the late 1800s, but its staff is very limited and do not have time to follow-up on night/weekend complaints,’’ Kelso said.

“This information will allow my team, along with Corporate Counsel, to make an informed decision on whether enforcement measures need to be implemented,’’ London wrote in an Aug. 7 letter that went out to members of the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

London said the decision was made to use retired law enforcement officers because they have experience verifying complaints and drafting reports.

“We initially contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to inquire whether any of its retired deputies would be interested in filling this role,’’ London wrote.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young on Monday said the health department’s request was forwarded to retired deputies as a courtesy, but the sheriff’s department is not involved in the health department’s investigation of COVID-19 complaints.

“The sheriff’s office is not using our resources or authority to surveil the public or business to sustain any executive orders,’’ LaJoye-Young said. “This is not our mission.’’

In his letter to county officials, London said the retired officers will not be conducting proactive surveillance and do not have any arresting authority.

“Rather, they will be members of our investigative team who will help us verify reported or learned violations,’’ London wrote. “Also, all hiring decisions will be made by the Health Department.’’

Kelso said the health department has no plans to cite minor transgressions. “Rather, it is looking to strengthen its ability to address gross violations linked to illness clusters,’’ he said.

Gov. Whitmer last week announced plans to step-up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.