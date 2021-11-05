Health departments, schools prep for vaccinating younger age group

Schools, doctors' offices and pharmacies will play a role in vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could start become available to young people ages 12 to 15 before the end of the week.

An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday to make its recommendation.

In Kent County, the health department expects to expand upon clinics with area school districts for 16- to 17-year-old students.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools has been hosting vaccination clinics since March.

Superintendent Kevin Polston said students ages 12 to 15 could end up receiving the vaccine on campus as early as Friday, if CDC approval is given. The district has waiver forms parents and guardians can sign, if they cannot be present at the clinic with their child.

Polston said the school district has also hosted informational sessions with students, families and public health experts to help answer questions.

"What's really important is for our families and students to get the information to make an informed choice, and we believe once they have that information they'll see that the best way to protect each other, protect our neighbors, protect our community is for as many people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible," Polston said.

The hope is for a full in person return in the fall, Polston said.

Seventh grader Marley Spitler, who attends City High Middle School, said she's prepared to get the shot as soon as she can.

Spitler plans to receive it at her doctor's office, where it'll be available to her soon.

Dr. Nirali Bora, Kent County's medical director, said doctors' offices, community clinics and health systems will all play a role in getting children vaccinated.

Bora said the health department is working with partners to make clinics available within communities and at accommodating times.

"It's much easier to go somewhere nearby where you're familiar than navigating a new location," Bora said. "We know that parents are working, they need to find times that are convenient after work, or be able to bring their children on weekends."

Related video: Spectrum Health answers questions about Pfizer vaccine for teen use

With the spread of COVID-19 variants in Michigan along with the most recent surge impacting younger populations, Bora said there's an urgency to increase the number of people vaccinated.

But she says the county wants to answer any questions families have before their child receives the shot.

"We do have that sense of urgency, but we don't want people to feel rushed in that decision that they're making," Bora said.

Health system clinics:

Spectrum Health will soon be scheduling (walk-ins will also be available) at its 60th Street clinic in Grand Rapids for the 12-15 age group. A parent or guardian must be present.

Metro Health is also scheduling for the younger age group (no walk-ins available). Register online here or call the vaccine call center at 616-252-6161.

Address: Metro Health Park East, located at 4055 Cascade Rd. SE.

Mercy Health is awaiting final approval from the CDC before releasing its plans.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.