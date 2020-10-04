LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health insurers will provide coronavirus treatment at no cost to patients, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced on Friday.

Nearly all of the state's health insurance companies agreed to waive cost-sharing, including co-pays deductibles and coinsurance for coronavirus testing and treatment.

The insurers who agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, MI Blue Cross Complete

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana Insurance

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co., Priority Health Choice, Total Health Care

United Healthcare Insurance, United Healthcare Community Plan

Consumers with these individual and group health plans will not be charged for coronavirus-related treatment, including primary care visits, lab testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services and FDA-approved medications and vaccines for COVID-19 when they become available.

“Michiganders that are fighting for their lives should not have the extra burden of fighting with their health insurer to cover the costs of their care,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am thankful that health insurers agreed to cover Michiganders’ coinsurance, deductibles, and copays as we fight this virus. It’s going to take all of us doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together”

