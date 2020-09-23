x
Health officials concerned as virus cases linked to MSU rise

EAST LANSING, Mich — Health officials are searching for answers after coronavirus cases linked to Michigan State University students and staff rose to more than 1,200.

“I’m kind of feeling like I’m running out of tools in my toolbox. I’ll find some more,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County health officer.

Vail could further restrict indoor gatherings and put more large apartments and housing complexes on quarantine, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Fraternities and sororities close to campus already have restrictions.

Since the semester started, 1,250 cases of COVID-19 have been tied to MSU students or staff. MSU cases are 40% of cases reported in Ingham County since March.

The rate of positive tests connected to MSU has fallen to 10% from 20%, Vail said.

All undergraduate classes are online, and MSU’s residence halls are closed except for a few thousand students.

Students living on and off campus at Grand Valley State University in Allendale are under a stay-in-place order until Oct. 1.

“That becomes a little more challenging (at MSU) but it’s not off the table,” Vail said.

