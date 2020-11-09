Heart of West Michigan United Way distributes 9,000 face shields to nonprofits, educators

The face shields were given to area nonprofit agencies, residents of the Heartside area, early childhood educators, and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heart of West Michigan United Way (HWMUW) partnered with a face shield company to ensure local nonprofits, educators, and members of the Heartside community are protected from the coronavirus.

HWMUW distributed 9,000 face shields from InstaShield at the Shorehouse located at 4411 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

InstaShield is an affordable face shield that attaches to baseball caps. The company is making this donation as part of its Million-Shield Challenge. InstaShield donated 169,000 shields to United Way throughout West Michigan including United Way of the Lakeshore, United Way of Montcalm - Ionia Counties, and United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region.

