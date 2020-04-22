WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kraft Heinz says some workers at a western Michigan facility are quarantined after two tested positive for COVID-19 and three others are presumed to have the virus.

Spokesman Michael Mullen says the food production plant in Holland was closed Sunday for cleaning and reopened Monday.

A union representing 227 employees at the facility says Kraft Heinz has been slow to provide personal protective equipment to workers and has tied bonus pay to attendance, thus encouraging workers to work when they are sick. It says workers were told to use vacation days for quarantine after exposure to infected colleagues. Mullen says this is no longer the case.

“Kraft Heinz, the nation's leading food processor, can and must do better for its workers. Our union and our members won't stand to be treated as disposable at a time when they have never been more critical and essential,” said Michael Flanery, Vice President and Regional Director of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

In a statement, Mullen said that Heinz categorically denies every encouraging employees to come to work while feeling sick and that the company has never refused sick leave for a confirmed or potential COVID-19 case.

"From the beginning of this outbreak, we have asked any employee who feels unwell to stay home and seek medical assistance," Mullen wrote.

A statement from the union included the following list of demands for Heinz:

Immediately repeal any and all essential pay requirements tied to attendance. As America’s leading food processor Kraft Heinz needs to provide workers with critical essential pay that will make a real impact on workers' lives and their families. A multi-billion dollar revenue generating company can and must do better;

Provide proper PPE to workers, including masks swiftly. The fact that we are over a month into the COVID-19 pandemic and workers still don’t have masks is inexcusable;

Pay workers fully for needed quarantine time. Requiring workers to use their hard earned vacation time is inexcusable, especially when they have been exposed to the virus while at work while performing critically needed essential work during a global pandemic.

Mullen said masks have been ordered for all U.S. manufacturing facilities and that the first shipment is scheduled to arrive in the next day or so. Heinz is also beginning temperature checks this week for all employees before their shift begins.

