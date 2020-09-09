Helping kids adjust to remote learning

Emily Mudd, PhD, has tips for keeping kids on task and engaged during remote learning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School is going to look much different this year as some districts switch to remote learning.

It’s also going to pose some new challenges for kids, so how can parents help them adjust?

Emily Mudd, PhD, of Cleveland Clinic Children’s said parents can start by making a schedule.

“Schedules are incredibly important. Children thrive on structure and routine. It helps them feel safe and helps them understand what’s coming next,” she said. “That’s how children really thrive at school and will continue to at home. So, I say have a flexible but consistent schedule.”

Mudd said parents can give a child a couple of tasks that need to be completed by lunch and let them pick what they want to do first. That way, they have still some flexibility in their day.

She adds that it’s also important they have a designated space to learn in, which they can decorate on their own, so it feels more personal.

It’s also important to be patient. She reminds us that there are going to be times when everyone is overwhelmed and stressed out – and that’s totally normal.

“If you’re having tension with your child over homework, over a school learning activity – take a break. This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Mudd said. “Take a break for yourself and your child because this is going to come up frequently. Re-center yourself and have your child take that space to themselves too.”

Mudd said parents can always turn to their child’s teacher for help too. They’ve spent the summer preparing for these kinds of issues and will be able to lend a hand.

