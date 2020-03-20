As coronavirus continues to spread, many colleges have decided to cancel or postpone graduation celebrations.

We've compiled a list of colleges and universities who have decided to reduce the spread of the virus and stay in accordance in the governors order of gatherings over 50 people.

Central Michigan University: postponed

Cornerstone University: canceled

Davenport University: postponed

Ferris State University: canceled

Grand Valley State University: postponed

Kendall College of Art and Design: canceled

Michigan State University: postponed

Northern Michigan University: postponed

University of Michigan: postponed

Wayne State University: postponed

This information is subject to change, updates will be made when the information becomes available.

