As coronavirus continues to spread, many colleges have decided to cancel or postpone graduation celebrations.
We've compiled a list of colleges and universities who have decided to reduce the spread of the virus and stay in accordance in the governors order of gatherings over 50 people.
Central Michigan University: postponed
Cornerstone University: canceled
Davenport University: postponed
Ferris State University: canceled
Grand Valley State University: postponed
Kendall College of Art and Design: canceled
Michigan State University: postponed
Northern Michigan University: postponed
University of Michigan: postponed
Wayne State University: postponed
This information is subject to change, updates will be made when the information becomes available.
